'England til I die': Anti-immigration protesters clash with police in Dover

ANTI-MIGRANT PROTESTERS, gathered at the port of Dover to demonstrate over thousands of people reaching the UK in small boats, have clashed with police and blocked a dual carriageway.

Traffic on the A20 was at a standstill in both directions after protesters assembled on the road in large numbers.

Many wore Union flag face masks and carried banners. Some shouted “England til I die” and sang Rule, Britannia

At one point several officers were seen restraining a person on the ground.

The individual was later arrested, police told the PA new agency.

There have been other sporadic clashes with the group of at least 50 police officers by the A20.

It is thought that groups from across the country have travelled to Dover.

A heavy police presence was also in place in the town, with a large concentration of officers in Market Square, where pro-migrant activists made their stand.

There were fears of violence ahead of today, with both pro and anti-immigration activists announcing their intention to assemble in the Kent town.

Last night the words “Rise above fear. Refugees welcome” were beamed onto the White Cliffs of Dover by humanitarian charity Freedom From Torture.

A cohort of officers on horseback are among those monitoring the situation.

Various groups had announced their intention to travel to Dover today to protest for or against migrant crossings.

Pro-migrant activists gathered in Market Square in a demonstration organised by Kent Anti Racism Network.

The White Cliffs of Dover lit up with a series of projections in support of migrant welfare Source: PA/Freedom from Torture/POW

Pro-migrant supporters during a 'solidarity stand' in Dover's Market Square in support of the refugees crossing the Channel to Kent. Source: PA

Addressing a crowd of about 100, Peter Keenan from Kent Refugee Help said when society sees people who are fleeing war and turns them away “that says something about the state of your society”.

He continued: “We are not those people. We are standing up and welcoming people who are in desperate circumstances fleeing from awful situations.”

Earlier, a group of around 60 people shouting “freedom” and “get these scum off our streets” were seen moving along Dover seafront.

Many were carrying Union flags and wearing face masks decorated in the colours.

Meanwhile, others were expected to try and “shut the port down” by driving slowly along roads and potentially trying to block harbour entrances with boats.

Anti-racist group Hope Not Hate had raised concerns in advance of the event that there will be violence and that splintered elements of the British far-right may also travel to Dover.

Chief Superintendent Nigel Brookes from Kent Police said: “As a force, it is our responsibility to facilitate peaceful protests, however we will not tolerate violence or disorder.

“Anyone planning to visit Dover with the intention of committing offences should be aware they are not welcome here and that we will seek to prosecute anyone who breaks the law.”

The total number of people who have crossed the sea to Britain in 2020 is now more than 5,600, analysis by the PA news agency shows.