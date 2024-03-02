Thousands turn out in Dublin for march against racism, war and hatred

A RALLY IN Dublin has heard calls for strong leadership, an action plan and legislation to tackle the incitement of hatred in Ireland.

Thousands of people gathered in the Irish capital for the Stand Together solidarity march against racism, hatred and war this afternoon.

Palestinian flags, Irish flags and trade union banners were among items carried by the crowd, which gathered at Parnell Square, before marching across the city centre to Merrion Square.

Among those who addressed the crowd was Bernard Joyce of the Irish Traveller Movement.

He described the treatment of travellers in Ireland as “systematic institutional racism”.

He said there should be leadership, an action plan and the passing of proposed legislation against the incitement of violence or hatred.

“Today, over 2,000 traveller families continue to live in inadequate, unsafe conditions, the lack of basic amenities, running water and proper sanitation. This reality underscores the urgent need for change today,” he said.

“We share the same vision for a better Ireland for all of our people. If anything, our living experiences tell us that we must stand together against racism.

We condemn the outright spread of hatred, violence, the exploitation of the most vulnerable in our society, (those) that seek to harness division and do harm to the very fabric of our society today.

Also among those who spoke from the platform was Aisling Hedderman who works with the Community Action Tenants Union.

“I stand in front of you as a stereotypical Irish woman, white, red hair, Irish name meaning dream or vision, but that doesn’t define me as Irish, what defines me as Irish are my values and morals and the fight in my heart for equality and justice,” she said.

“Our flag is becoming ever more divided. The right-wing agitators pushing right-wing political narrative … use our flag when spreading their hate and division, well we have something to say.

This is our flag, the flag of the Irish nation has always been and will always be a symbol of solidarity. Wherever there is struggle or injustice in the world, you will see this flag.

Meanwhile, among the crowds, Maryam Mandini of Disability Power Ireland told PA she attended to show solidarity with others against “hatred being spewed by a small minority”.

“It’s very important that we fight back against this because it’s endemic in our society and it is corrupting the goodness of Irish people,” she said.

“We used to be an Ireland for all, and we used to be known as the land of a thousand welcomes. We have to make sure that we keep that, and we don’t lose who we are.

“Some of these groups are saying, ‘look after the Irish’, the point we’re saying is that the government doesn’t look after any people in Ireland, including refugees, migrants and disabled people.”