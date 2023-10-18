Irish Jewish organisation sees increasing anti-Semitism online

THERE HAS BEEN an increase in online anti-Semitism in Ireland but “no major increase” in real-life anti-Semitic incidents, the chairman of the Jewish Representative Council (JRC) has said.

Maurice Cohen said the Jewish community has experienced “major support from the non-Jewish community” in the wake of Hamas’ attacks which have killed 1,400 people in Israel and seen 199 people abducted.

However he does not believe there has been sufficient condemnation of Hamas’ attacks from a majority of TDs and Senators.

Last week, London’s Met Police warned of a “significant increase in hate crime, particularly anti-Semitism” in the British capital since the Hamas attacks on Israel on 7 October, to which Israel has responded with a devastating bombing campaign in Gaza which has killed 3,000 people, mostly civilians.

Scotland Yard said that between 29 September and 12 October 2023 there were 105 reports of anti-Semitic incidents and 75 anti-Semitic offences in London, compared with 14 anti-Semitic incidents and 12 anti-Semitic offences in the same period of the previous year.

In the same time-frame there were 58 Islamaphobic incidents and 54 Islamaphobic offences, up from 31 incidents and 32 offences the previous year.

Maurice Cohen of the JRC said: “Thankfully, we have not experienced yet any major increase in anti-Semitic incidents here in Ireland, other than online, which tends to be a cesspit of keyboard warriors who know little or nothing about the situation and only know how to spew further hate and venom.”

The JRC is a non-profit organisation bringing together Jewish organisations in Ireland.

Asked whether additional security precautions had been thought necessary at the synagogues, schools and other buildings associated with Ireland’s small Jewish community, Cohen said: “Of course there is a heightened state of alert at all premises, with some events being delayed, postponed, moved or indeed cancelled.

“We work closely with the Gardaí.”

Cohen said many members of the Irish Jewish community had family or friends or knew people who were missing or had been murdered or taken hostage in Hamas’s attack.

“Family and friends of those that are missing or have been taken hostage are waiting for updates when they are available and I cannot begin to think of the pain and anguish that they are suffering.

“This terrible anguish is of course more prevalent in the Israeli Community. There are hardly any Israelis here in Ireland that do not have a connection to someone that has suffered in these horrific events,” he said.

He said the whole community was “shocked and traumatised by the terrible, horrific slaughter of innocent people”. He said any Jewish person could only feel “distraught” at the extreme violence Israeli people had suffered in Hamas’ attacks.

Asked whether the Jewish community felt supported by government, Cohen said: “The Tánaiste [Minister for Foreign Affairs and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin] reached out to me last week, as did several TDs and Senators.

“However, I am disappointed that not more have done so. The overall view of the community would be that statements from most in the Oireachtas are far from adequate in condemnation of this heinous act.” He said the threat posed by Hamas had not been taken sufficiently seriously by European and America prior to the attacks eleven days ago.

“This is not the way to bring about peace for the Israelis and the Palestinians who deserve to live in peace together,” he said.

He added that he and other members fo the Jewish community have felt supported by the non-Jewish community.

“Friends and acquaintances are contacting us continually and even strangers to offer support and to express their shock and horror at the events of [the weekend before last].”

In the worst attacks in Israel’s 75-year history, Hamas killed more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials. Israel has responded with bombardments that have killed around 3,000 people in the Gaza Strip, mostly civilians, according to authorities in the Hamas-controlled territory.

The Israeli military said on Monday that 199 people have been abducted by Hamas.

An Garda Síochána said it does not comment on security matters in relation to any individual or group.

“Gardaí from the Garda National Community Engagement Bureau have a good relationship and engage with the Jewish Community in Ireland on an ongoing basis and continue to liaise with the Jewish Community at this time,” the force said.

There were 2,193 Jewish people in Ireland at the last census in 2022.

With reporting from Jane Moore and Agence France-Presse.

