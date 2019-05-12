This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 12 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Should parents be fined over their children's anti-social behaviour?

Fianna Fáil’s Willie O’Dea has suggested such a measure.

By Sean Murray Sunday 12 May 2019, 9:28 AM
56 minutes ago 8,552 Views 46 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4630795
Willie O'Dea says parents have a huge responsibility
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Willie O'Dea says parents have a huge responsibility
Willie O'Dea says parents have a huge responsibility
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

PARENTS SHOULD PAY the price for their children’s anti-social behaviour, Fianna Fáil’s Willie O’Dea has said.

Speaking to the Sunday Independent, he said that parents have a “huge role” to play if their children are engaging in anti-social behaviour and they should be “forced to act when they otherwise don’t”.

He said: “They should be penalised in some shape or form, either through fines or having their social welfare stopped.”

The article also highlights how anti-social behaviour is a particular problem on some sections of the Luas green line in south Dublin. 

So, what do you think? Should parents be fined over their children’s anti-social behaviour?


Poll Results:

Yes (965)
No (91)
Not sure (43)



  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (46)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie