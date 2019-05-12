Poll: Should parents be fined over their children's anti-social behaviour?

PARENTS SHOULD PAY the price for their children’s anti-social behaviour, Fianna Fáil’s Willie O’Dea has said.

Speaking to the Sunday Independent, he said that parents have a “huge role” to play if their children are engaging in anti-social behaviour and they should be “forced to act when they otherwise don’t”.

He said: “They should be penalised in some shape or form, either through fines or having their social welfare stopped.”

The article also highlights how anti-social behaviour is a particular problem on some sections of the Luas green line in south Dublin.

So, what do you think? Should parents be fined over their children’s anti-social behaviour?

