Anti-vaxxer accused of assaulting garda arrested after stand-off in Co Donegal

AN ANTI-VACCINE CAMPAIGNER barricaded himself into a property in Co Donegal before being arrested in the early hours of the morning, a court has heard.

Antonio Mureddu was brought before a special sitting of Letterkenny District Court on foot of five outstanding bench warrants. Three of the warrants were issued at Ennis District Court while the other two were issued at Ballyshannon District Court.

Detective Garda Sergeant John O’Sullivan of Ballybofey Garda Station gave evidence of arresting Mureddu. Garda Sergeant Jim Collins told Judge Ciaran Liddy that gardaí were objecting to bail in the case.

Judge Liddy asked the accused man if he was legally represented.

He replied that he was not actually Antonio Mureddu but was a trustee and asked for his handcuffs to be removed, which Judge Liddy agreed to.

Mureddu said the court had no right to hear his case, saying that he wanted to educate the people.

“You kidnapped me this morning. I have only one man to answer to and that is God. Who gave you the right to come to my place,” Mureddu asked gardaí.

Sergeant Collins outlined his objections to bail.

He commended the actions of Detective O’Sullivan and his team noting, Mureddu had barricaded himself into the house in Ballybofey where he was hiding out.

Sargeant Collins said the charges were of a serious nature and the Director of Public Prosecutions had consented to trial by indictment at the Circuit Court related to the alleged assault of Garda John Hanley.

Mureddu is charged with assaulting Garda James Hanley with intent to resist or prevent the lawful apprehension or detention of himself on 10 August 2021 at Knockaneen, Ennis, Co Clare.

He also faces charges of dangerous driving on the same date and two other road traffic matters arising from Ballyshannon Court in Co Donegal.

Sergeant Collins said the court has not known of Mureddu’s whereabouts for the past two years and that he is an Italian national.

He said he feared that, if granted bail, the man would be a flight risk.

The garda added that the seriousness of the alleged assault gave him cause for serious concern that, if released, Mureddu would commit more serious offences.

Having considered the bail application, Judge Liddy said he was refusing bail.

He outlined a number of reasons for his decision including that he had taken five previous bench warrants, that he considered him a flight risk and his lack of engagement with the courts.

“This suggests this gentleman is unlikely to respect any order this court may make,” he added.

Mureddu was remanded to Castlerea Prison to appear at Ennis District Court tomorrow.