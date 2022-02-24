#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 24 February 2022
Large numbers detained after anti-war rallies in Russian cities

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been underway since the early hours of this morning.

By AFP Thursday 24 Feb 2022, 5:45 PM
1 hour ago 10,073 Views 14 Comments
A woman being detained following an anti-war protest in Moscow, Russia.
Image: Dmitry Serebryakov
Image: Dmitry Serebryakov

RUSSIAN POLICE HAVE detained people in Moscow, Saint Petersburg and other Russian cities following protests against the country’s invasion of Ukraine, according to journalists at the scene and a protest monitoring group. 

The overall number of those detained across the country could be as high as 1,000 people across 47 cities, according to an independent protest monitoring group in Russia. 

OVD-Info tracks people detained in protests and it said at least 489 people have been detained in Moscow alone following anti-war protests. 

Earlier today, Russia’s main federal investigative authority warned against organising and attending unauthorised protests. 

Explosions could be heard across Ukraine today and the country’s foreign minister warned that a “full-scale invasion” is underway.

Ukrainians living in Ireland also gathered to protest against the invasion outside Leinster House this afternoon. 

The key message from protesters was that Europeans can’t ignore what is going on in Ukraine. 

