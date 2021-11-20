#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 10°C Saturday 20 November 2021
Poll: Do you regularly use Covid-19 antigen tests?

Public health officials are encouraging people to get tested if they’re socialising regularly.

By Eoghan Dalton Saturday 20 Nov 2021, 10:29 AM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

   THE USE OF antigen testing as a way of preventing the spread of Covid-19 has been in the news throughout this week, with their use set to become widespread in some sectors. 

Details of how antigen testing will work for primary schools were announced, while they will be made available to Oireachtas members and staff from next week.

The government is also looking to subsidise the cost of antigen tests to help people purchase them at a lower price.

It comes as public health officials are encouraging people to get tested if they’re socialising regularly.

So, today we want to know… Are you using antigen tests regularly?


Poll Results:

Never (455)
Sometimes (247)
Yes, regularly (83)
No interest/no opinion (17)




Eoghan Dalton
