A MAN HAS died after a crash involving a car and motorcycle in Co Antrim.

Two other people were brought to hospital for injuries which are believed to be non-life threatening.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed that a 44-year-old man died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Magheramore Road, outside Ballycastle yesterday.

The PSNI said the man was Benny McIlhatton from the Loughguile area.

Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit said that emergency services were notified at approximately 5.30pm about a “collision involving a blue Suzuki motorcycle and a silver Volkswagen Jetta”.

“Officers along with other emergency services attended but very sadly Mr McIlhatton, who was travelling on the motorcycle, died at the scene,” Adair said.

“Two other people were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

“The Magheramore Road, which was closed for a number of hours, has now reopened to traffic.”

The PSNI said a “full investigation” into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing and appealed for anyone who may have witnessed anything to contact police.

Members of the public can contact the Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 1270 20/04/24.