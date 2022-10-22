Murder investigation launched after man dies following serious assault in Antrim

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have launched a murder investigation after the death of a man in Antrim last night.

Police were called at 8.15pm to an address at in Barna Square, in the Rathcoole area of Newtownabbey, following a serious assault on a man in his 30s.

“Sadly, despite medical treatment – the man died from his injuries at the scene,” said Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

“A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at this time, assisting detectives with enquiries.”

Caldwell appealed to anyone in the North who believes they may have information which could assist police with the investigation to contact the Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference 1779 of 21/10/22.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 with 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime,” he said.