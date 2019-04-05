This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 0 °C Friday 5 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Domestic abuse service helped 76 women and 100 children in 24 hours

Every year Aoibhneas has to turn away 400 families seeking refuge.

By Órla Ryan Friday 5 Apr 2019, 9:20 AM
34 minutes ago 792 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4577868
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/lola1960
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/lola1960

A DOMESTIC ABUSE support service helped 76 women and 100 children over a 24-hour period.

Aoibhneas, which is based in Dublin, today released the results of a one-day census to mark its 30th anniversary.

The census was conducted from 9am on 24 January to 9am on 25 January 2019.

In just 24 hours, 76 women accessed direct support through refuge (nine), outreach service (55) and the helpline (12).

In the same time frame, 100 children received direct or indirect support through refuge (19), outreach service (80) and the helpline (one).

Despite receiving three crisis referrals from women seeking refuge, Aoibhneas was in a position to only accommodate one family.

As a result of this, at 12.30am on 24 January a woman and child were admitted to the refuge. Aoibhneas also welcomed six children into the refuge, these children were reunited with their mother who was already resident in the service.

In any one day the organisation said it takes on a wide range of interventions.

On the day in question this included emotional support, practical support, child-related support, safety supports, court preparation and accompaniment, therapeutic group support, developmental play, breakfast club, play therapy and art therapy.

Representatives from the service accompanied three families access legal and safety supports by separately accompanying them to court, a garda station and a solicitor’s appointment.

18 different nationalities

On 24 January, 18 different nationalities were supported across the service including three women who do not satisfy the habitual residence condition and therefore have no access to payments or housing.

Community education and training form part of Aoibhneas’ outreach service to promote best practice care and to help change societal attitudes to support a reduction in domestic abuse. On this day, the organisation conducted onsite domestic abuse training with nine public health nurses.

Emma Reidy, Aoibhneas’ manager, said the figures show a service will like “is very much needed”.

Reidy said the refuge operates at capacity and the organization has to turn away an average of 400 families every year.

We are actively seeking access to step-down accommodation to facilitate our holding on to families for longer periods after completing a refuge stay to promote continued recovery and healing within our service.

Cristina Santamaria, chairperson of Aoibhneas’ board of directors, said the organisation is committed to finding “long-term solutions that promote women and children to live without the fear or threat of abuse in their homes”.

Aoibhneas was established 30 years ago in a three-bedroom flat in Ballymun and is now the largest refuge in the Dublin area, providing crisis accommodation to 10 families at any one time in a purpose-built facility in Coolock.

As well as refuge provision, Aoibhneas now operates a 24-hour helpline and a range of community-based supports including education and training, an outreach service, an accompaniment service, a drop-in service, a childcare service and a post-refuge support service.

More information about its services can be read here.

Need help? Support is available 

If you have been affected by domestic abuse and would like to talk, contact the below numbers or visit SafeIreland.ie.

  • Aoibhneas: 01 867 0701
  • Women’s Aid: 1800 341 900
  • Amen (for men): 046 902 3718

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie