Aoife Mannion reveals she will travel to World Cup as a fan after missing out on Ireland squad

AOIFE MANNION RUED time being against her as she missed out on a place in Ireland’s World Cup squad due to what she described as “recent minor injury.”

The Manchester United defender had a knee brace removed over the weekend and international boss Vera Pauw deemed the turnaround to gain match sharpness in time too much of a risk.

Mannion confirmed she will travel to Australia as a fan to cheer on her teammates and described the pleasure she has felt at witnessing “a bit of the magic first hand.”

“Congratulations to all of the girls named in the Ireland team for the World Cup,” she wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

“Each player [is] very deserving – what an incredible achievement for yourself and your families.

“It has been a joy to be involved in a couple of camps over the past few months and witness a bit of the magic first hand… history makers leading Ireland to our first World Cup.

“I’m gutted not to be part of the squad. [I'm] recovering great from my recent minor injury but time wasn’t on my side this time around. Can’t wait to be back in a green shirt on the pitch.

“For now I will settle for wearing it over to Australia as a fan and following the girls around to support them from the stands.”

Written by The 42 Team and posted on the42.ie

The Journal publishes the biggest breaking news in Irish and international sport but for all of The 42′s insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting, subscribe here.