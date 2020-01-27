This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Aontú seeks injunction to block tonight's RTÉ leaders' debate

The seven-way debate is scheduled to take place on RTÉ One tonight.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 27 Jan 2020, 12:59 PM
Aontú TD Peadar Toibín
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
AONTÚ WILL SEEK a High Court injunction this afternoon to prevent a debate between the leaders of seven of Ireland’s political parties from being broadcast on RTÉ tonight.

The party claimed that the national broadcaster’s reasons for excluding it from tonight’s Leaders’ Debate on Claire Byrne Live are “arbitrary and unfair”.

The debate will see the leaders of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil, Sinn Féin, Labour, the Green Party, the Social Democrats and Solidarity-People Before Profit face off in one of two seven-way debates ahead of next week’s general election.

However, Aontú – which was represented by Meath West TD Peadar Toibín when the last Dáil was dissolved – is attempting to prevent the debate from happening because of its exclusion.

The party pointed to its higher vote share than the Social Democrats and People Before Profit in a number of by-elections held in November, as well as its higher vote share than People Before Profit in last year’s local elections, as grounds for its inclusion.

“We believe that election debates should be fair and open to facilitate citizens in making an informed decision on policy and party when casting their vote,” Toibín said.

“It makes no sense to exclude one of the eight parties with Dáil representation from the debate.”

Toibín also said that RTÉ had facilitated debates with up to nine candidates for the recent European elections, one of which had criteria that the participant was an elected TD.

He added that new political parties such as Aontú would never have a chance to challenge established parties in live debates if the grounds for the party’s exclusion stood.

A ruling on the application is expected to be made this afternoon.

