Tuesday 16 November 2021
Apache Pizza seeking to hire 500 people across 180 Irish stores before Christmas

The company has organised a national recruitment roadshow over the coming weeks.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 16 Nov 2021, 9:33 AM
APACHE PIZZA IS seeking to hire 500 people across its 180 stores before Christmas.

The company has organised a national recruitment roadshow which will visit towns and universities over the coming weeks in an attempt to fill the positions as rapidly as possible.

The 500 new jobs include permanent, fulltime and part-time positions for general managers, supervisors, team members and delivery drivers and offer flexible working conditions, full training and attractive opportunities for career advancement.

These 500 new jobs follow the 300 new jobs that it created earlier this year when it announced the opening of 20 new stores.

“We are delighted to create such a large number of jobs and to provide people with an immediate opportunity to join Apache Pizza, to secure local employment and to develop and advance their career with us as we continue to grow and expand across the island of Ireland,” said Crispin McLoughlin, chief operating officer at Apache Pizza.

The Apache Pizza recruitment roadshow will visit stores in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick, Westmeath, Louth and Derry between now and 7 December.

The schedule for the Apache Pizza national recruitment roadshow is:

  • 22 November – Dublin – Apache Pizza, Charlestown Centre, Finglas
  • 23 November – Westmeath – Apache Pizza, Custume Place, Athlone
  • 24 November – Galway – Apache Pizza, Terryland Retail Park, Headford Road
  • 25 November – Limerick – Apache Pizza, University of Limerick, Castletroy
  • 30 November – Louth – Apache Pizza, 4 Wellington Quay, Drogheda
  • 1 December – Cork – Apache Pizza, 44 Sheares Street, Cork City
  • 7 December – Derry – Apache Pizza, 12 Waterloo Place, Derry

The company aims to provide an informal opportunity to meet the business team, including franchisees, managers and team members, to ask questions and to learn about what it is like to work at the pizza chain.

Each roadshow event takes place from 10am to 3pm featuring product sampling, make-and-bake sessions and quick tutorials on how to make the perfect pizza, subject to demand.

Hayley Halpin
