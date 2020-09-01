This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 1 September, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Permission granted for 48-bed apartment block in Dublin after council rejected proposal in 2017

A previous application was rejected back in 2017 following concerns from Irish Rail and local residents.

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 1 Sep 2020, 6:30 AM
1 hour ago 6,571 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5191335
The proposed development at Shamrock Place in Dublin 1.
Image: Dublin City Council
The proposed development at Shamrock Place in Dublin 1.
The proposed development at Shamrock Place in Dublin 1.
Image: Dublin City Council

A PROPERTY DEVELOPER has secured planning permission to develop a 48-bed apartment block at North Strand in Dublin three years after a planning application was refused following concerns from Irish Rail and local residents. 

Remcoll Capital was refused planning permission for a six-storey, 72-bed apartment block on the former Leech Paper recycling plant at North Strand in 2017 following objections from local residents and Irish Rail which claimed the development would lie too close to railway tracks. 

In its decision at the time, the planning authority “considered that the proposed development [represented] a poor design solution that fails to have regard, in particular, to the proximity of Shamrock Cottages, a residential conservation area”.

The developer submitted a new application in November 2019 to develop 33 one bedroom and eight two-bed apartment units over six storeys at the site – down from the 48 one-bed and 12 two-bed apartments in its 2017 application – which Dublin City Council has approved. 

Irish Rail, prior to the local authority granting permission, had once again expressed concerns around the “proximity of the site to the railway” and said a consultation should be carried out with track engineers before construction could begin. 

Screen Shot 2020-08-31 at 12.49.03 Irish Rail had expressed concerns over the proximity of the site to railway tracks.

It also said that should a crane be erected during demolition of the existing building and construction of the new building, the developer should enter into a contract with the Iarnród Éireann, while warning of noise and vibrations from the railway which “has the capacity to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week”.

Dublin City Council noted the concern from Irish Rail in its planner’s report. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The proposed development ”consists of 33 one-bedroom apartments; eight two-bedroom apartments; private balconies and 567sqm of communal facilities [including] a bulk storage area, meeting rooms, coffee lounge, laundry room & management suites, located on the ground floor with storage for 41 bicycles.

Dublin City Council, in its decision to grant planning permission at the site, said “the scale of the development is acceptable and would not seriously injure amenities the neighbouring properties that surround the application site”.

“The proposed development would provide high-quality residential accommodation as well as active ground floor uses, which is in compliance with the policies and objectives set out in Dublin City Development Plan 2016- 2022.

“Accordingly, it is considered that there are no other material considerations to outweigh a recommendation for grant of approval.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie