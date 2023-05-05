Is there a market for apartments for sale or rent with no kitchen or wardrobes? Govt told to find out

MARKET RESEARCH SHOULD be carried out as to whether people would be open to buying or renting pared back properties without fitted kitchen and wardrobes, if it meant the price would be lower, according to a cost of construction report.

The review, which was carried out by construction economics consultant Mitchell McDermott, compared the cost of construction across a number of countries.

The report, which was brought to Cabinet yesterday, found that construction cost for apartments built in other countries can be up to 30% lower.

The reason cited for this, is that in some European locations reviewed it is common to sell or rent apartments with exposed concrete slabs – such as bare ceilings and no floor finish.

It is also common for apartments to have no fitted wardrobes, no light fittings and sometimes minimal or no fitted kitchen.

In addition, it is common for apartments to have a single bathroom shared between two or three bedrooms and no ensuites.

Pared back finishes

The study gave a number of recommendations, with one key action being that the Government should undertake a research study as to “whether there is a market for apartments in Ireland (for sale or rental) without fitted kitchens and wardrobes”.

Market research should also ask buyers and renters if they would be willing to buy or rent a property that only has one bathroom and no ensuite, and if bare ceilings with electrical services visible would be considered acceptable.

The Government should also consider undertaking a study on the “technical aspects and market appetite”, states the report, so as to “raise awareness for the ‘grey box’ approach on apartments’.

The ‘grey box’ approach is selling or renting a property were the flooring, kitchens, integrated appliances, wardrobes, suspended ceilings are provided by the owner or tenant.

The report also recommends that a review should be carried out into the standards around apartment fittings and finishes currently offered.

Speaking about the report yesterday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the report shows that Ireland while more expensive in terms of construction costs, offers properties with a higher standard, such as requiring ensuite bathrooms in some cases.

“I’m not sure that’s a bad idea either,” he said, stating that the Government is not minded to lower the quality of what we build in Ireland.