Wednesday 18 November 2020
Gardaí launch appeal over aggravated burglary and serious assault in Donegal this day last year

Six males entered a home in Lifford armed with weapons and a firearm and assaulted a man.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 18 Nov 2020, 8:41 AM
CCTV footage of the small white van's movements
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for information in relation to an aggravated burglary and serious assault at a house in Lifford, Co Donegal one year ago today. 

At approximately 7.35pm on the evening of 18 November 2019, six males entered the home of a man on Coneyburrow Road armed with a number of weapons and a firearm.

They proceeded the assault him. The man sustained a number of injuries as a result of the incident. 

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to come forward.

Gardaí are particularly interested in the movements of the small white van, which was seen entering and exiting the Coneyburrow Estate in Lifford between 7.30pm and 7.40pm. Gardaí want to speak to the owner/driver of this van to eliminate it from their enquiries.

  • The make and model of the van is not clear from CCTV footage, however gardaí believe it is, or is similar to, a Citroen Berlingo or Peugeot Partner.
  • The van travelled to Coneyburrow from the Clady/Cloughfin direction and entered the estate at 7.33pm. The van is later seen exiting the estate at 7.38pm towards Castlefin.
  • Anyone who recognises this van or is aware of its movements on the night of 18 November 2019 is asked to come forward.

CCTV footage of the small white van

Gardaí are appealing for the driver/owner of the van to come forward

Anyone who was in the vicinity of the Coneyburrow Estate on the same evening between the hours of 7.15pm and 8pm is also asked to contact gardaí.

In January of this year, investigating gardaí arrested and detained one male under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

Investigating gardaí continue to work closely with colleagues in the PSNI in relation to the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information should contact the incident room at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

