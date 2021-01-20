Appeal for information after dead dog found wrapped in shower curtain and dumped in drain

THE ISPCA IS appealing to the public for information after a dead German Shepherd dog was found wrapped in a shower curtain and dumped in a drain in Co Donegal.

The animal welfare organisation recently received a call from a member of the public about a deceased German Shepherd dog near Ballinahone in Burnfoot.

Senior Inspector Kevin McGinley responded and discovered the body of the female dog wrapped in a plastic shower curtain and dumped in a drain.

“It was shocking and irresponsible to discover an animal discarded in this manner, clearly showing no respect for either the dog or the environment,” McGinley said.

“I scanned the deceased dog for a microchip and although microchipping is a legal requirement there was no chip present, making it difficult to locate an owner,” he said.

“Investigations are continuing and we are appealing to the public to get in touch in confidence with any information to assist us with our inquiries.”

The dog discovered by the ISPCA Source: ISPCA

Anyone who has information or suspects animal cruelty, abuse or neglect to an animal is asked to contact the ISPCA National Animal Cruelty Helpline in confidence on 1890 515 515, report it online here or email helpline@ispca.ie.