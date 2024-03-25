Appeal for information after car stolen in Strabane found across border stripped of parts

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland are appealing for information and witnesses after a vehicle was stolen in Strabane and driven over the border to Co Donegal, where it was found stripped of its parts.

The theft came to light after a burglary was reported at a house in Bracken Gate in Strabane on the morning of Sunday, 24 March.

The house had been entered and the keys to a white Audi Q7, registration DG7 0BZO, were taken sometime between 12.30am and 1am.

The vehicle was later found on a remote forest road, near Lough Hill Bog, in the vicinity of Ballybofey, 18 miles from where it was stolen.

The Audi had been stripped of its engine, wheels, doors, bonnet and boot.

Detective Sergeant Gingell from Strand Road Criminal Investigation Division described it as “well-planned and organised theft”.

The destroyed Audi found in Donegal PSNI PSNI

The PSNI are appealing to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in Bracken Gate between the times mentioned to contact them.

“We’re also appealing for sightings of the Audi Q7 or any dash cam footage from the Strabane/Lifford area around 1am yesterday morning,” Detective Sergeant Gingell said.

“We also want to hear from anyone who is offered parts for sale, similar to those stripped from the Audi, to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 413 of 24/03/24.”