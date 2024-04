GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED an appeal for information about the whereabouts of two teenage girls who have gone missing from their homes in Kildare.

They are believed to be in one another’s company.

Emma Reid, who is 16-years-old, is described as being 5’8 with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes. When last seen, Emma was wearing a grey jumper and black pants.

15-year-old Sophie Hayes is described as being 5’5 with a slim build, black hair and green eyes. When last seen, she was wearing a grey jumper, cream bottoms and black boots.

Gardaí say Emma and Sophie may be in Dublin.

They are concerned for the teenagers’ well-being.