Gardaí appeal for information about 15-year-old missing since Wednesday

Nadine Walsh Source: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are seeking the public’s help tracing the whereabouts of a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Wednesday.

Nadine Walsh was last seen in the Dublin 1 area of the city. When last seen she was wearing a black or blue hoody, black top, black leggings and black runners.

Nadine is described as being 5’3” in height, of slim build with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Nadine’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 6668600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.