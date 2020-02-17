Gardaí appeal for help in locating teenager missing in Dublin

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are appealing for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old last seen on Saturday.

Conor Jordan has been missing from Back Lane in Dublin 8 since 9pm on Saturday 15 February.

He is described as 5’7 in height, medium build, with short brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen he was wearing a petrol blue hoodie, navy rain jacket and grey bottoms.

Gardaí and Conor’s family are concerned for his wellbeing. He is known to frequent South Dublin and Bray areas.

Anyone with information, or who can assist Gardaí in locating Conor, are asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.