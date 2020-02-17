This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Monday 17 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí appeal for help in locating teenager missing in Dublin

He is described as 5’7 in height, medium build, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

By Conor McCrave Monday 17 Feb 2020, 10:50 PM
15 minutes ago 1,501 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5011014
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are appealing for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old last seen on Saturday. 

Conor Jordan has been missing from Back Lane in Dublin 8 since 9pm on Saturday 15 February. 

He is described as 5’7 in height, medium build, with short brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen he was wearing a petrol blue hoodie, navy rain jacket and grey bottoms. 

Gardaí and Conor’s family are concerned for his wellbeing. He is known to frequent South Dublin and Bray areas.

Anyone with information, or who can assist Gardaí in locating Conor, are asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie