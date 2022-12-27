Advertisement

# Westmeath
Gardaí renew appeal for road accident witnesses following man's death
The driver of the car, a male aged in his 70s, was taken to Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar and passed away today.
1 hour ago

GARDAÍ ARE CONTINUING to appeal for witnesses following a road traffic collision that occurred on the N4 in Rathowen, Co Westmeath on 15 December.

The driver of the car, a male aged in his 70s, was taken to Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar for treatment. Earlier today, the man passed away from his injuries.

A Garda Family Liason Officer (FLO) has been appointed to liaise with the family of the deceased and a post-mortem has been scheduled.

The incident occurred at approximately 12.30pm on 15 December when a car collided with an articulated truck on the N4 in Rathowen.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Any road users who were on the N4 near Rathowen or the surrounding roads between 12.30pm and 12.50pm on 15 December and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) are asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Author
Jamie McCarron
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie
@JamieMcCarron5
