Gardaí investigating discovery of man's body on Ormond Quay in early June appeal for witnesses

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses regarding the discovery of the body of a man in his thirties.

The body was found in the Boardwalk area at Ormond Quay Lower in Dublin City on 4 June just after 6 am.

A post mortem has been carried out, however, Gardaí cannot make these details known for operational reasons.

They are appealing to anyone with information to come forward. They’re particularly interested in anyone who was at Ormond Quay or the surrounding area after 6 pm on 3 June until 6:20am the following morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Store Street on 01 666 8000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.