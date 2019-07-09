Appeal for witnesses to come forward after incident outside Dublin music venue

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING A public order incident outside a Dublin music venue at the weekend have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The incident occurred at 1am outside the Lost Lane venue, formerly Lillies Bordello, on Adam Court off Grafton Street where many revellers from the Longitude festival were in attendance.

A man was arrested and a number of weapons located in the early hours of Monday morning after an altercation involving a large group of young men.

The men tried to gain entrance to the venue and there was an altercation outside. Gardaí attended the scene and the crowd quickly dispersed.

A man in his early 20s was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Gardaí also said they located and seized “a number of offensive weapons” after the youths left the scene.

Gardaí have now appealed for people who were present in a designated smoking area and may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

“Some of these persons may have taken mobile phone footage of the incident,” a garda spokesperson has said. “This was also a busy time on Grafton Street in general.”

Gardaí have said they want to hear from any person who has mobile phone footage from Adam Court or from the Grafton Street area in general between 12.30am and 1.30am.

Investigating Gardaí at the Serious Crime Unit, Pearse Street Garda station can be contacted on 01-6669000, the confidential Garda telephone line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

According to the spokesperson, gardaí are “satisfied at this stage that this incident has no connection to the Longitude Concert.”

