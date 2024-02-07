Gardaí renewing appeal for information after three people died in Co Carlow crash last week

GARDAÍ ARE RENEWING their appeal to the public for information in relation to a collision in which three young people died in Co Carlow last week.

The crash occurred at around 11.30pm last Wednesday on the N80 at Leagh on the Wexford Road.

The three deceased have been named locally as Michael Kelly (25) from Nurney, Co Carlow, Daryl Culbert (21) from Kiltegan on the Carlow-Wicklow border and Katie Graham (19) from Arles, Co Carlow.

A fourth person, a man in his 20s, was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

He has since been transferred to the Mater Hospital in Dublin, where he is continuing to receive treatment.

Garda Family Liaison Officers have been appointed and continue to provide ongoing support to the families.

An incident room has been established at Carlow Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N80 (Carlow town to Bunclody road) at Leagh, or the surrounding areas, between 11:15pm and midnight on Wednesday, 31st January 2024, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information in relation to this collision is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.