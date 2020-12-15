Appeal for information following cash-in-transit robbery in Dublin earlier today

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for information following a cash-in-transit robbery in Dublin earlier today.

At around 12.45pm, a cash-in-transit staff member was collecting a cash box from a retail premises on Thomas Street.

As he was returning to a security van, he was approached and threatened by a lone male armed with a hammer.

The male took possession of the cash box before feeling the scene on a bicycle. An undisclosed sum of cash was taken.

No one was physically harmed in the raid.

During follow-up enquiries, an empty cash box was located on fire at St Kevin’s Avenue off New Street in Dublin 8.

The fire was extinguished and the scene and cash box have been preserved for a technical and forensic examination.

Gardaí at Kevin Street are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to motorists who were on Thomas Street or St Kevin’s Avenue / New Street between 12.30pm and 2.30pm today to check video footage (including dashcam) recorded in the area and make it available to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.