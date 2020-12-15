#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Tuesday 15 December 2020
Advertisement

Appeal for information following cash-in-transit robbery in Dublin earlier today

The incident happened on Thomas Street at around 12.45pm today.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 15 Dec 2020, 9:10 PM
52 minutes ago 6,565 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5301125
File photo - Thomas Street, Dublin
Image: Google Street View
File photo - Thomas Street, Dublin
File photo - Thomas Street, Dublin
Image: Google Street View

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for information following a cash-in-transit robbery in Dublin earlier today. 

At around 12.45pm, a cash-in-transit staff member was collecting a cash box from a retail premises on Thomas Street. 

As he was returning to a security van, he was approached and threatened by a lone male armed with a hammer. 

The male took possession of the cash box before feeling the scene on a bicycle. An undisclosed sum of cash was taken. 

No one was physically harmed in the raid. 

During follow-up enquiries, an empty cash box was located on fire at St Kevin’s Avenue off New Street in Dublin 8. 

The fire was extinguished and the scene and cash box have been preserved for a technical and forensic examination. 

Gardaí at Kevin Street are appealing for witnesses to come forward. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

They are particularly appealing to motorists who were on Thomas Street or St Kevin’s Avenue / New Street between 12.30pm and 2.30pm today to check video footage (including dashcam) recorded in the area and make it available to investigators. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie