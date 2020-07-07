Renewed appeal for information over fatal shooting of man in Leixlip in 2018

GARDAÍ ARE RENEWING their appeal for information in relation to the fatal shooting of Clive Staunton in Leixlip, Co Kildare in November 2018.

The body of 50-year-old Staunton was discovered outside a house in Glen Easton at around 9.15pm on 15 November 2018.

Gardaí are asking anyone who saw Staunton on that day to contact them.

They are also asking anyone who saw his van, a white Mercedes-Benz Sprinter (registration 96-D-22788) with a distinctive red stripe on both sides, travelling between Bath Avenue, Dublin 4 and Leixlip, Co Kildare between 8pm and 9.15pm on that date to make themselves known.

Gardaí would like to speak to anyone who was in the Glen Easton estate in Leixlip between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on 15 November 2018.

They are also appealing for information on the movement of a silver/grey Volvo S40 (old-style square back) between Leixlip, Co Kildare and Manor Kilbride, Co Wicklow on the same date.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident who may not have come forward previously is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

The man, aged in his 30s, who was arrested in relation to this incident yesterday remains detained in Leixlip Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.