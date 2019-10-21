Renewed appeal over killing of man shot by masked intruder at his Dublin home

CRIMESTOPPERS IS TODAY launching an appeal for information over the murder of Patrick Sullivan who was shot in April 2013.

On Saturday, 13 April 2013, Sullivan was shot by a masked intruder who entered his home at Rowlagh Park, Clondalkin, Dublin.

Sullivan sustained serious injuries and never regained consciousness.

He died in hospital in June 2018.

Gardaí believe the shooting of Sullivan was a case of mistaken identity.

Crimestoppers and gardaí are today asking for people who know anything of relevance to the case to contact them.

“We are appealing to the public to come forward with any information relevant to the murder of Patrick Sullivan,” Superintendent Paul Dolan, of Lucan Garda Station, said.

Mr Sullivan was a hard-working family man who was not involved in criminality and we believe he was shot in a case of mistaken identity.

“At the time of the shooting, the local community provided vital information to gardaí,” Dolan said.

“We are now appealing to any members of the public who have yet to come forward to please do so,” he said.

Any information you may have either on the incident or those involved can play a crucial role in our investigation.

Calls to Crimestoppers are completely anonymous and callers do not need to leave their name or address.

Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers on 1800 250 025.