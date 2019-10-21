This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Renewed appeal over killing of man shot by masked intruder at his Dublin home

Gardaí believe the shooting of Sullivan was a case of mistaken identity.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 21 Oct 2019, 1:37 PM
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images

CRIMESTOPPERS IS TODAY launching an appeal for information over the murder of Patrick Sullivan who was shot in April 2013. 

On Saturday, 13 April 2013, Sullivan was shot by a masked intruder who entered his home at Rowlagh Park, Clondalkin, Dublin.

Sullivan sustained serious injuries and never regained consciousness. 

He died in hospital in June 2018. 

Gardaí believe the shooting of Sullivan was a case of mistaken identity. 

Crimestoppers and gardaí are today asking for people who know anything of relevance to the case to contact them. 

“We are appealing to the public to come forward with any information relevant to the murder of Patrick Sullivan,” Superintendent Paul Dolan, of Lucan Garda Station, said. 

Mr Sullivan was a hard-working family man who was not involved in criminality and we believe he was shot in a case of mistaken identity. 

“At the time of the shooting, the local community provided vital information to gardaí,” Dolan said. 

“We are now appealing to any members of the public who have yet to come forward to please do so,” he said. 

Any information you may have either on the incident or those involved can play a crucial role in our investigation. 

Calls to Crimestoppers are completely anonymous and callers do not need to leave their name or address.

Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers on 1800 250 025.

Hayley Halpin
