Gardaí appealing for information on ninth anniversary of Paul Gallagher murder in Co Meath

GARDAÍ ARE RENEWING their appeal for information on the murder of 26-year-old Paul Gallagher who was fatally shot nine years ago today.

The shooting happened in a field at Ballymacan, Collon, Co Meath on Monday, 28 July 2014.

At around 10.30pm that day, Paul Gallagher travelled to a field at Ballymacan in the company of a male. At that location they were joined by two other men.

His body was discovered in a field two days later and reported to An Garda Síochána.

He died from a number of gunshot wounds, gardaí said.

An Garda Síochána made appeals for public information at the time and on Crimecall in September 2014.

A number of arrests have been made in relation to this investigation. However, no one has been charged with the murder of Paul Gallagher to date.

On 5 March 2021 at Trim Circuit Court, a 34-year-old man was convicted and imprisoned for withholding information in relation to the murder of Paul Gallagher contrary to Section 9 Offences Against the State (Amendment) Act 1998.

Investigating gardaí are continuing to appeal to the public for information on the murder.

“Today, 28 July 2023, marks nine years since the murder of Paul and with the passage of time some person may now be in a position to provide information to investigating gardaí that they could not provide at the time, or maybe some person who did provide information at the time may be now in a position to provide further information,” An Garda Síochána said in a statement.

Anyone with any information can contact investigating gardaí at Navan Garda Station 046 9079930, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.