Tuesday 28 January, 2020
Appeal issued to help find 34-year-old woman missing from Dublin

Aoife Ryan was last seen in the Dublin 4 area earlier today.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 28 Jan 2020, 9:49 PM
21 minutes ago 6,323 Views 2 Comments
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have issued a public appeal for assistance to help locate the whereabouts of a 34-year-old woman who has been missing since earlier today. 

Aoife Ryan was last seen in the Dublin 4 area. Her family are concerned for her wellbeing and have sought assistance from An Garda Síochána in locating her.

She is described as being 5 foot 3 inches in height, of thin build, and with brown-blonde hair and green eyes. 

When last seen, Aoife was wearing a grey tracksuit with a long black woollen coat, black shoes and was carrying a small grey bag.

Aoife was last seen at Sydney Parade, Irishtown and may have travelled from by train to the Bray area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station 01- 6665000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

