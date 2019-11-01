Appeal launched to help find 64-year-old man missing from Dublin since Wednesday

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for the public’s help to trace a 64-year-old man missing from Dublin.

William Cahill was last seen on the North Circular Road in Dublin 7 on Wednesday.

William is described as being 5′ 6″ in height, of medium build with short grey hair. When last seen he was wearing dark clothing and a cap.

Anyone who has seen William or has any information which could assist in locating him is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.