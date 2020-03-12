This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 12 March, 2020
Appeal launched to locate missing 21-year-old in Co Clare

She was last seen on 2 March in Limerick City and has since been missing from her home in Ennis.

By Conor McCrave Thursday 12 Mar 2020, 10:48 PM
Image: garda press office
Image: garda press office

GARDAI IN DUBLIN have launched an appeal to locate a 21-year-old missing from her home in Co Clare. 

Shauna O’Donnell was last seen on 2 March in Limerick City and has since been missing from her home in Ennis, Co Clare. 

She is described as being 5’4 in height, of slim build with dark shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. When last seen she was wearing what’s described as a distinctive duffle coat.

Anyone who has seen Shauna or who can assist in locating her should contact Roxboro Garda Station on 061-214340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

