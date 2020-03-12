Appeal launched to locate missing 21-year-old in Co Clare

GARDAI IN DUBLIN have launched an appeal to locate a 21-year-old missing from her home in Co Clare.

Shauna O’Donnell was last seen on 2 March in Limerick City and has since been missing from her home in Ennis, Co Clare.

She is described as being 5’4 in height, of slim build with dark shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. When last seen she was wearing what’s described as a distinctive duffle coat.

Anyone who has seen Shauna or who can assist in locating her should contact Roxboro Garda Station on 061-214340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.