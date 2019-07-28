Gardaí 'seriously concerned' for man missing from Dublin since Friday

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are seeking the public’s help to trace the whereabouts of a 30-year-old man who has been missing from his home since Friday.

Richard Bohan was last seen in Dublin is believed to have travelled to the Galway City area yesterday.

Richard is described as being 5′ 6″ in height, of slim build and has a sallow complexion. He has a shaved head and a goatee.

It’s not known what Richard was last wearing but he is believed to be carrying a green canvas back pack .

Richard’s family and gardaí have serious concerns for his wellbeing and have asked anyone who has seen him, or who can assist in locating him, to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01-6668600, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.