Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man shot in car in west Dublin

A burnt out car near the scene of the shooting in Lucan yesterday Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a man was shot in Lucan in Dublin yesterday.

The shooting occurred at Griffeen Glen Park, Lucan at 1.50pm.

The man in his early 40s was shot a number of times while in his car. He was removed to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where he is in a stable condition.

The suspects fled the scene in a White Volkswagen Caddy van which was found burnt out at Elm Way, Lucan.

They are then believed to have transferred to an Opel Vectra which was located on Liffey Road, Liffey Valley Park in Lucan after being set alight.

It is understood that the suspects then fled the scene in a Toyota Avensis which was discovered on fire at Blind Lane, Fassaroe in Bray.

A car being removed from the scene Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

No arrests have been made and an incident room has been set up at Lucan Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have noticed two males running from vehicles at Griffeen Glen Park, Elm Way, or Lucan Liffey Road in Lucan and Blind Lane, Fassaroe in Bray yesterday to contact them.

They are also appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any unusual activity in this area over the last five days, or any motorists who may have dashcam footage to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.