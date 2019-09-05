This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man shot in car in west Dublin

The shooting occurred at Griffeen Glen Park, Lucan at 1.50pm yesterday.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 5 Sep 2019, 9:30 AM
25 minutes ago 1,186 Views No Comments
shooting 938_90579031 A burnt out car near the scene of the shooting in Lucan yesterday Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a man was shot in Lucan in Dublin yesterday. 

The shooting occurred at Griffeen Glen Park, Lucan at 1.50pm. 

The man in his early 40s was shot a number of times while in his car. He was removed to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where he is in a stable condition. 

The suspects fled the scene in a White Volkswagen Caddy van which was found burnt out at Elm Way, Lucan. 

They are then believed to have transferred to an Opel Vectra which was located on Liffey Road, Liffey Valley Park in Lucan after being set alight. 

It is understood that the suspects then fled the scene in a Toyota Avensis which was discovered on fire at Blind Lane, Fassaroe in Bray. 

shooting 786_90579043 A car being removed from the scene Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

No arrests have been made and an incident room has been set up at Lucan Garda Station. 

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have noticed two males running from vehicles at Griffeen Glen Park, Elm Way, or Lucan Liffey Road in Lucan and Blind Lane, Fassaroe in Bray yesterday to contact them.

They are also appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any unusual activity in this area over the last five days, or any motorists who may have dashcam footage to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

