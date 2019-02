GARDAÍ IN CO Cork are appealing for the public’s assistance following the discovery of a seriously injured woman in her 70s on the side of a road.

The woman was discovered on the side of the road at Annagannihy Bridge, Rylane, Macroom this morning at around 6.40am.

Gardaí said she is seriously injured.

The woman has been taken to Cork University Hospital.

Anyone who can assist gardaí is asked to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026 20590 or any garda station.