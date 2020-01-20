This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 20 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Taoiseach presents Apple CEO Tim Cook with special award in Dublin

The award was given to mark 40 years of investment by the tech company in Ireland.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 20 Jan 2020, 11:58 AM
1 hour ago 7,047 Views 38 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4972276
Apple CEO Tim Cook accepting the award
Image: Iain White - Fennell Photography
Apple CEO Tim Cook accepting the award
Apple CEO Tim Cook accepting the award
Image: Iain White - Fennell Photography

APPLE CEO TIM Cook has been presented with an award by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at a ceremony in Dublin.

Cook received the award at an IDA Ireland event in the National Concert Hall to mark Apple’s 40 years of investment in the country.

The company has around 1,400 employees at its European headquarters in Cork, which opened in 1980, its first location outside the US.

However, the company’s tax payments here have been the subject of controversy in recent years, after a landmark 2016 ruling by the European Commission found that Ireland gave Apple illegal state aid worth up to €13 billion over a decade.

An appeal of the Commission’s ruling was heard by the EU’s lower General Court by Irish and Apple last year, and an outcome in the case is expected this year.

During his acceptance speech, Cook hinted that Apple would “never turn away from the values” that brought the company to Ireland, amid speculation that the tech giant could move elsewhere if the rate of corporation tax was raised.

“What limits us is the risk that distrust may overtake optimism, that cynicism may calcify what divides us, and that the ambitions we hold in common may shrink from baseless fear…” Cook said.

“As we look forward to our next decades together, Apple could not be more grateful for your partnership and your leadership.

“Let’s make sure that 40 years from now, when we are old and grey… a room like this one will gather again in gratitude that so many from different backgrounds and experiences could come together.”

Speaking to reporters afterwards, the Taoiseach said he believed that companies should “pay their fair share in taxes” but warned that any increase in Ireland’s corporate tax rate would harm the country’s citizens first.

“My concern is less for the impact that it’ll have on companies and more the impact that it’s going to have on Ireland, the Irish people, and the Irish public finances,” he said.

“Things are changing, and there are going to be new rules around corporation tax.

“We need to be part of changing those rules, and we should be… the likelihood is that it will result in a fall-off in the amount of money that we take in from corporation tax over the next couple of years.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (38)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie