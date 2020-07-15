This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 15 July, 2020
EU court set to make ruling today in €13 billion Apple tax row

Some TDs have already demanded that the government commit to not appealing the court’s decision.

By Ian Curran Wednesday 15 Jul 2020, 5:00 AM
The Apple case prompted significant criticism of the Fine Gael-led government.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

A JUDGEMENT WILL be delivered today in Apple and Ireland’s appeal against the European Commission’s €13 billion tax ruling.

The decision, set to be delivered this morning by the General Court of the European Union, is highly anticipated and may set up further legal challenges into the future. 

The court will determine whether two tax rulings delivered by Revenue in 1991 and 2007 allowed Apple to funnel profits through Irish-anchored structures without paying tax in any jurisdiction.

It will be the first legal ruling in a case that formally kicked off in 2014 when the Commission opened an investigation into the matter, which concluded in 2016. The decision could have major implications for the European Commission’s plans to harmonise tax regimes across member states. 

The Commission found that the two rulings had breached EU state aid rules designed to prevent individual companies from receiving favourable treatment from member state governments. As European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager put it at the time, “Ireland had granted illegal tax benefits to Apple”.

After concluding that Apple had been paying corporation tax at an effective rate of just 0.005%, the Commission ordered the US company to hand back €13 billion in unpaid tax and over €1 billion in interest payments to the Irish government. 

Shortly after the ruling, the company appealed it to the General Court of the EU. Apple denied that it had ever sought special deals with any government and accused the Commission of selectively quoting “tiny figures”. 

The Fine Gael minority government at the time, backed by Fianna Fáil, decided to join the appeal – prompting significant political and public opposition. 

After today’s judgment, either side will have a little over two months to file an appeal to the European Court of Justice. 

The decision is expected to be published at 8.30am this morning. 

With reporting from Dominic McGrath

About the author:

About the author
Ian Curran
ian@thejournal.ie

