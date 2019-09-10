This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Apple unveils new iPhones and streaming service to rival Netflix

The TV+ service will launch in more than 100 countries on 1 November and is set to cost €4.99 per month.

By AFP Tuesday 10 Sep 2019, 10:20 PM
1 hour ago 8,853 Views 27 Comments
Phil Schiller, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, talks about the new iPhone 11 Pro and Max, during an event to announce new products.
Image: Tony Avelar/PA Images
Image: Tony Avelar/PA Images

TECH GIANT APPLE launched a range of new iPhones today as it readies itself to unveil its own streaming service on 1 November.

The TV+ service will launch in more than 100 countries and will cost €4.99 per month. It will include a “powerful and inspiring lineup of original shows, movies and documentaries,” the company said. 

Apple also announced its game subscription service as the tech giant ramped up efforts to reduce its dependence on the iPhone.

Apple is featuring scripted dramas, comedies and movies as well as children’s programs in the service, which will compete against streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon.

The company also launched its iPhone 11 models today, replete with dual cameras and ultra-wide lens capabilities as it updated its popular smartphone lineup. 

The newest handsets come as Apple seeks to spur new upgrades in a slumping global smartphone market.

The new iPhones are “jam-packed with new capabilities and an incredible new design,” Apple chief executive Tim Cook told a launch event in Cupertino, California.

The new iPhone 11 featuring a new wide-angle lens, brighter flash and an improved front-facing camera will go on sale from €829. It will also have a 6.1″ liquid retina display and comes in six different colours.

The iPhone Pro 11, meanwhile, starts at €1,179, with the Pro Max costing from €1,279. The new models will ship later this month. 

Apple chief executive Tim Cook said the new Pro devices are the “most advanced and most powerful” the company has ever made.

Apple said customers who purchase an iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch or Mac will get the first year of Apple’s new streaming service – which costs $4.99 per month – for free.

“With Apple TV+, we are presenting all-original stories from the best, brightest and most creative minds, and we know viewers will find their new favorite show or movie on our service,” said Zack Van Amburg, Apple’s head of video.

The company’s online gaming subscription service, Apple Arcade, will launch next week, offering exclusive titles for mobile and desktop users.

“You can’t find these games on any other mobile platform or subscription service, no games service ever launched as many games, and we can’t wait for you to play all of that,” product manager Ann Thai told the Apple media event.

Apple also unveiled updates to its iPad tablet and Apple Watch smartwatch including an updated iPad with a bigger 10.2-inch screen and an Apple Watch with an always-on display.

© AFP 2019 

About the author:

AFP

