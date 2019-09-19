This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin Applegreen store temporarily closed down following rat sighting

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland has been made aware of the incident.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 19 Sep 2019, 1:51 PM
17 minutes ago 4,709 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4815778
A screengrab of the video showing the rat emerging from a bread packet in the Applegreen store
Image: Screengrab via Twitter
A screengrab of the video showing the rat emerging from a bread packet in the Applegreen store
A screengrab of the video showing the rat emerging from a bread packet in the Applegreen store
Image: Screengrab via Twitter

AN APPLEGREEN STORE in Dublin has been temporarily closed after a video on social media showed a rat in a food preparation area. 

The news comes after a video circulated social media showing a rat emerging from a packet of bread before walking across a food preparation area. 

In a statement, Applegreen has confirmed that its Cherry Orchard store has been “temporarily closed” following a “post control issue”. 

“We are conducting a full investigation into the incident, which falls well below our high operating standards,” the statement said. 

“The health and safety of our customers is our first priority,” it said, adding that it is “taking the issue extremely seriously”. 

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has been made aware of the video.

It has confirmed it has referred it to the HSE, who “work under service contract to the FSAI”. 

