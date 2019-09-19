Dublin Applegreen store temporarily closed down following rat sighting

A screengrab of the video showing the rat emerging from a bread packet in the Applegreen store

AN APPLEGREEN STORE in Dublin has been temporarily closed after a video on social media showed a rat in a food preparation area.

The news comes after a video circulated social media showing a rat emerging from a packet of bread before walking across a food preparation area.

In a statement, Applegreen has confirmed that its Cherry Orchard store has been “temporarily closed” following a “post control issue”.

“We are conducting a full investigation into the incident, which falls well below our high operating standards,” the statement said.

“The health and safety of our customers is our first priority,” it said, adding that it is “taking the issue extremely seriously”.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has been made aware of the video.

It has confirmed it has referred it to the HSE, who “work under service contract to the FSAI”.