Online retailer Appliances Delivered announces closure

ONLINE RETAILER APPLICANCES Delivered has announced the business has closed.

In a notice on the Dublin-based company’s website, it said trading conditions and “very challenging market forces” have led to the closure.

“We would like to thank all staff and customers for their support over recent years.”

The firm said all outstanding orders of appliances will be honoured and delivered and warranties will still be honoured by manufacturers.

The company advised customers who need to contact the retailer about recently purchased goods, delivery, returns, or warranties to follow links on its website.