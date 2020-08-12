This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 12 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Employers offered €3,000 to take on apprentices, who will play 'key part' in Ireland's recovery

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said that over 18,000 people are already taking part in an apprenticeship.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 12 Aug 2020, 6:01 AM
38 minutes ago 1,497 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5173254
Image: Shutterstock/Phovoir
Image: Shutterstock/Phovoir

MINISTER FOR FURTHER & Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris has launched a €3,000 financial incentive for employers to take on apprentices between March and the end of the year.

A billboard campaign is being launched to promote the scheme – you can find out more about the scheme here.

Harris said that over 18,000 people are already taking part in an apprenticeship, in industries including electrical, construction and engineering roles to healthcare, IT and financial services.

“Our ambition is to see that number grow and the Government provided funding for this new incentive for employers in the July Stimulus package,” Harris said.

Harris announced the scheme as the winners of the Generation Apprenticeship competition were revealed.

He said that the winning teams demonstrated the advantages of apprenticeships, which will play a “key part” in Ireland’s recovery and future.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“It is a really exciting option for people of different ages, genders and backgrounds, career changers and school leavers, to forge brilliant careers for themselves,” he said.

The Generation Apprenticeship Competition challenges teams of apprentices to design and produce a six-foot, three-dimensional letter ‘A’ using the materials, equipment, or tools related to their industry.

“I congratulate all the teams and thank them for being part of the campaign to promote this new Apprenticeship Incentivisation Scheme,” Harris said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie