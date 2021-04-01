#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Thursday 1 April 2021
Advertisement

Belgian police clash with large crowd at 'April Fool's' party in Brussels park

The festival, dubbed ‘La Boum’ or ‘the party’, had been advertised on social media and police warned that it was a fake event on April Fool’s Day.

By Press Association Thursday 1 Apr 2021, 10:50 PM
40 minutes ago 4,176 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5399219
Police using a water cannon against crowds at a park in Brussels today.
Image: AP/PA Images
Police using a water cannon against crowds at a park in Brussels today.
Police using a water cannon against crowds at a park in Brussels today.
Image: AP/PA Images

CLASHES BETWEEN BELGIAN police and a large crowd in one of Brussels’ biggest parks has left several people injured after revellers gathered for an unauthorised event despite Covid-19 restrictions.

Brussels police spokeswoman Ilse Van de keere said that 22 people were arrested and several police officers were injured. She said eight people were wounded, including two who were taken to hospital.

Clashes started after police ordered the crowd to disperse toward the end of the afternoon.

An AP reporter saw people throwing bottles and other projectiles at police, who used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Van de keere said protesters damaged police vehicles and that seven police horses were injured. She said the situation returned to normal in the evening.

The festival, dubbed ‘La Boum’ or ‘the party’, had been advertised on social media and police warned that it was a fake event on April Fool’s Day.

According to Brussels police, up to 2,000 people still showed up in the Bois de la Cambre to attend.

Large crowds have been gathering in Brussels parks this week to enjoy the unusually sunny weather, despite coronavirus restrictions limiting outside gatherings to four people.

Brussels prosecutor’s office said police would be deployed at the festival and that anyone breaching restrictions could be prosecuted.

Another event has been advertised for tomorrow in another Brussels park, promoted by a group called the Abyss.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The group said it does not question the government’s strategy but fights for citizens’ rights to gather outdoors.

Belgium has reported over 882,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 23,000 virus-related deaths.

Hospital admissions due to Covid-19 have risen in recent weeks and health authorities have warned that intensive care units could reach a critical level by 10 April if the pace of new infections does not slow down.

Belgium’s current virus restrictions include a night-time curfew and a ban on non-essential international travel.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie