UK boy's parents appeal to European court to keep his life support

THE PARENTS OF a 12-year-old UK boy have appealed to European judges to maintain his life support, in another high-profile medical ethics case for Britain.

Archie Battersbee was due to have his life support at the Royal London Hospital ended at 10am this morning.

But his parents are seeking a last-ditch ruling from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to keep him alive.

“As directed by the courts, we will work with the family to prepare for the withdrawal of treatment, but we will make no changes to Archie’s care until the outstanding legal issues are resolved,” said Alistair Chesser, chief medical officer for the hospital’s governing trust.

Archie’s mother Hollie Dance found her son unconscious at home in April with signs he had placed a ligature over his head, possibly after taking part in an online asphyxiation challenge.

His parents want to take Archie abroad for treatment.

“If this country can’t treat him or is not willing to treat him, where’s the harm in allowing him to go to another country?” Dance told reporters outside the hospital.

“I will continue to fight right until the bitter end. Is that the way forward in this country then, we’re allowed to execute children because they’ve got disabilities? What next?” she added.

The Strasbourg-based ECHR told AFP that a decision was expected later today.

UK courts ruled that ending life-preserving treatment for Archie was in his best interests as doctors believe he is brain-stem dead.

He is currently being kept alive through a series of medical interventions, including ventilation and drug treatments.

Archie had been due to have his life support ended Monday afternoon after his parents failed in a domestic legal bid to halt the move.

But the Court of Appeal granted them a hearing on Monday after the government urged judges to consider his parents’ application to the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

The UN committee had asked for treatment to continue while it considered the case.

The appeal judges ruled that the UN request was not enforceable and refused permission to appeal to the Supreme Court, but granted a delay until Tuesday.

Instead, his parents filed an application directly with the Supreme Court to consider the UN application.

Tuesday’s deadline came and went as the top court looked at the case.

The Supreme Court judges said they had “great sympathy” with Archie’s parents, but rejected their appeal saying there was “no prospect of any meaningful recovery”.

The hospital’s planned withdrawal of treatment was again extended after the ECHR bid was filed.

– © AFP 2022