Dublin: 16°C Friday 5 August 2022
Archie Battersbee’s parents lose High Court battle over hospice transfer

The 12-year-old has been in a coma since he was found unconscious by his mother in April.

By Press Association Friday 5 Aug 2022, 12:17 PM
12-year-old Archie Battersbee has been in a coma since he was found unconscious by his mother in April
Image: PA
12-year-old Archie Battersbee has been in a coma since he was found unconscious by his mother in April
12-year-old Archie Battersbee has been in a coma since he was found unconscious by his mother in April
Image: PA

ARCHIE BATTERSBEE’S PARENTS have lost a High Court bid to have him transferred to a hospice before his life-sustaining treatment is withdrawn.

The 12-year-old has been in a coma since he was found unconscious by his mother in April and is currently being kept alive by a combination of medical interventions, including ventilation and drug treatments, at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London.

His parents have fought a long-running legal battle over the withdrawal of his treatment, which ultimately failed on Wednesday when the European Court of Human Rights refused to intervene.

His mother Hollie Dance, and father Paul Battersbee, launched an urgent bid to have him transferred to a hospice to die, resulting in a hearing which ran until late on Thursday night.

embedded268164517 Archie's mother Hollie Dance Source: PA

Ms Dance said on Thursday that she wanted her son to “spend his last moments” together with family privately, complaining of a lack of privacy at the hospital.

She told Times Radio on Thursday: “We can’t even have the chance to be in a room together as a family without nurses.”

She added: “There’s absolutely no privacy, which is why, again, the courts keep going on about this dignified death – why aren’t we allowed to take our child to a hospice and spend his last moments, his last days together privately?

“Why is the hospital obstructing it?”

Barts Health NHS Trust has said Archie’s condition is too unstable for a transfer and that moving him by ambulance to a different setting “would most likely hasten the premature deterioration the family wish to avoid, even with full intensive care equipment and staff on the journey”.

A High Court order made in July requires that Archie remains at the Royal London Hospital while his treatment is withdrawn.

A family spokeswoman said a hospice has agreed to take him.

Press Association

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie