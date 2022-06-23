10 - 12 Hanover Quay voted Ireland's favourite building

10 – 12 HANOVER Quay has been voted Ireland’s favourite building for 2022.

The Dublin complex has won won the Public Choice Award at the Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland (RIAI) Awards 2022.

The building was designed by O’Mahony Pike Architects with MOLA Architects.

The project’s use of a “historic fabric” to retain the historical essence of the location was described as “ imaginative and sensitive”, contributing to the sense of place and industrial aesthetic of the Docklands.

10-12 Hanover Quay has a variety of spaces including a roof terrace, large open plan areas within the warehouse, and more compact floor plates within the new glass box. The building offers prime waterfront views with multiple entrances.

Source: DPA/PA Images

Second place in the Public Choice Award went to Cobh Public Realm Urban Design Plan project in Cork, designed by Cork County Council, Capital Projects Department.

“This fabulous project demonstrates the importance of community engagement in how we redesign our cities and towns as place for people.”

Source: RIAI

“The project is an exemplar in creating sustainable communities through a people first approach and highlights the important role that architects in local authorities play in the creation of desirable and attractive town centres.”

Third place was awarded to the Bottleworks, Barrow Street, Dublin by Henry J Lyons. The restored Bottleworks “navigates a confined urban site maximising daylight while minimising overlooking and overshadowing of adjoining residential properties.”

Reference to the site’s history as a glass bottle-works is reflected in the fit-out with fluted details, circular imprints and green accents, while the building’s modernity is asserted through contemporary sustainability and biodiversity installations.

Charlotte Sheridan, RIAI President said: “The shortlist for this year’s Public Choice Award included buildings and spaces at the highest level showcasing the incredible architecture designs associated with Irish architects. Our architects are amongst the best in the world and this year’s competition demonstrates the value that our home-grown architects are adding to all aspects of the built environment.

“Their work goes a long way to supporting not just design but Ireland’s economic, cultural and social structure.”

The RIAI Irish Architecture Awards are the most prestigious awards of their kind in Ireland. They celebrate the quality of current work by RIAI members in Ireland and abroad and highlight the role that architecture plays in delivering Ireland’s societal and economic infrastructure.