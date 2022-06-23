#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Thursday 23 June 2022
Advertisement

10 - 12 Hanover Quay voted Ireland's favourite building

The building won the Public Choice Award in the Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland awards.

By Emer Moreau Thursday 23 Jun 2022, 12:00 PM
47 minutes ago 5,334 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5797801
10 - 12 Hanover Quay
Image: RIAI
10 - 12 Hanover Quay
10 - 12 Hanover Quay
Image: RIAI

10 – 12 HANOVER Quay has been voted Ireland’s favourite building for 2022.

The Dublin complex has won won the Public Choice Award at the Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland (RIAI) Awards 2022.

The building was designed by O’Mahony Pike Architects with MOLA Architects.

The project’s use of a “historic fabric” to retain the historical essence of the location was described as “ imaginative and sensitive”, contributing to the sense of place and industrial aesthetic of the Docklands.

10-12 Hanover Quay has a variety of spaces including a roof terrace, large open plan areas within the warehouse, and more compact floor plates within the new glass box. The building offers prime waterfront views with multiple entrances.

city-view-dublin Source: DPA/PA Images

Second place in the Public Choice Award went to Cobh Public Realm Urban Design Plan project in Cork, designed by Cork County Council, Capital Projects Department.

“This fabulous project demonstrates the importance of community engagement in how we redesign our cities and towns as place for people.”

Publicity_Cobh Public Realm Urban Design Plan_Casement Square_After Source: RIAI

“The project is an exemplar in creating sustainable communities through a people first approach and highlights the important role that architects in local authorities play in the creation of desirable and attractive town centres.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Third place was awarded to the Bottleworks, Barrow Street, Dublin by Henry J Lyons. The restored Bottleworks “navigates a confined urban site maximising daylight while minimising overlooking and overshadowing of adjoining residential properties.”

Reference to the site’s history as a glass bottle-works is reflected in the fit-out with fluted details, circular imprints and green accents, while the building’s modernity is asserted through contemporary sustainability and biodiversity installations.

Charlotte Sheridan, RIAI President said: “The shortlist for this year’s Public Choice Award included buildings and spaces at the highest level showcasing the incredible architecture designs associated with Irish architects. Our architects are amongst the best in the world and this year’s competition demonstrates the value that our home-grown architects are adding to all aspects of the built environment.

“Their work goes a long way to supporting not just design but Ireland’s economic, cultural and social structure.”

The RIAI Irish Architecture Awards are the most prestigious awards of their kind in Ireland. They celebrate the quality of current work by RIAI members in Ireland and abroad and highlight the role that architecture plays in delivering Ireland’s societal and economic infrastructure.

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie