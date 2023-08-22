Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 22 August 2023 Dublin: 17°C
Alamy Stock Photo Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner on stage in London
# show must go on
Arctic Monkeys announce three Dublin dates after cancelled Marlay Park gig
The band cancelled its Marlay Park gig during the summer as frontman Alex Turner was sick.
3.5k
5
40 minutes ago

ROCK BAND ARCTIC Monkeys have announced three new Dublin dates to mark the end of their world tour.

The band will play the 3 Arena on 15, 17 and 19 October, as well as Belfast’s SSE Arena on 16 October.

Miles Kane, member of the Last Shadow Puppets, will support the band for their Irish gigs.

Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, 29 August at 9am.

In June, the band cancelled its Marlay Park show the day before, as frontman Alex Turner, was “suffering from acute laryngitis”.

“Alex and the band apologise for the huge disappointment this will inevitably cause to all their Irish fans,” they said in a statement at the time.

Irish fans received full refunds for their tickets.

The band, who are promoting their seventh album ‘The Car’, took to Glastonbury Festival in late June as part of a European tour that finished in July.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
5
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     