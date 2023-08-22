Arctic Monkeys announce three Dublin dates after cancelled Marlay Park gig

ROCK BAND ARCTIC Monkeys have announced three new Dublin dates to mark the end of their world tour.

The band will play the 3 Arena on 15, 17 and 19 October, as well as Belfast’s SSE Arena on 16 October.

Miles Kane, member of the Last Shadow Puppets, will support the band for their Irish gigs.

Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, 29 August at 9am.

In June, the band cancelled its Marlay Park show the day before, as frontman Alex Turner, was “suffering from acute laryngitis”.

“Alex and the band apologise for the huge disappointment this will inevitably cause to all their Irish fans,” they said in a statement at the time.

Irish fans received full refunds for their tickets.

The band, who are promoting their seventh album ‘The Car’, took to Glastonbury Festival in late June as part of a European tour that finished in July.