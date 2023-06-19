Arctic Monkeys cancel Dublin gig set to take place tomorrow

THE ARCTIC MONKEYS have announced that a concert they were scheduled to perform at Dublin’s Marlay Park tomorrow has been cancelled.

The band has stated that their frontman, Alex Turner, “is suffering from acute laryngitis, and following medical advice, has been ordered to rest”.

“Alex and the band apologise for the huge disappointment this will inevitably cause to all their Irish fans,” the statement continued.

They also announced that Irish fans will receive full refunds for their tickets in the coming days.

The band, who are promoting their seventh album ‘The Car’, are scheduled to perform at Glastonbury Festival on Friday as part of a European tour that will last until mid-July.

Their Marlay Park gig was announced in September after tickets for their show at Malahide Castle sold out quickly and the planned concert was moved to a larger venue.

The Rathfarnham venue can hold up to 40,000 concert-goers and will host Dermot Kennedy, the Weeknd, Def Leppard and Motley Crue over the next two weeks.