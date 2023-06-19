Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 19 June 2023 Dublin: 20°C
Alamy Stock Photo Frontman Alex Turner performing in London
# Marlay Park
Arctic Monkeys cancel Dublin gig set to take place tomorrow
The band have released a statement announcing that their lead singer, Alex Turner, has laryngitis.
7.2k
3
48 minutes ago

THE ARCTIC MONKEYS have announced that a concert they were scheduled to perform  at Dublin’s Marlay Park tomorrow has been cancelled.

The band has stated that their frontman, Alex Turner, “is suffering from acute laryngitis, and following medical advice, has been ordered to rest”.

“Alex and the band apologise for the huge disappointment this will inevitably cause to all their Irish fans,” the statement continued.

They also announced that Irish fans will receive full refunds for their tickets in the coming days.

The band, who are promoting their seventh album ‘The Car’, are scheduled to perform at Glastonbury Festival on Friday as part of a European tour that will last until mid-July.

Their Marlay Park gig was announced in September after tickets for their show at Malahide Castle sold out quickly and the planned concert was moved to a larger venue.

The Rathfarnham venue can hold up to 40,000 concert-goers and will host Dermot Kennedy, the Weeknd, Def Leppard and Motley Crue over the next two weeks.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jamie McCarron
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie
@JamieMcCarron5
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     