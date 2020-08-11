This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 11 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ardern orders fresh lockdown in Auckland after first locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases in 102 days

People in New Zealand’s largest city are being asked to stay at home again.

By AFP Tuesday 11 Aug 2020, 11:43 AM
1 hour ago 20,503 Views 49 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5172725
New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern.
Image: Mark Mitchell/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern.
New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern.
Image: Mark Mitchell/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Updated 40 minutes ago

NEW ZEALAND ANNOUNCED its first locally transmitted coronavirus infections in 102 days today, prompting the country’s prime minister to issue a stay-at-home lockdown order for the country’s largest city.

After receiving global praise for its success containing the virus, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said four cases had been detected in a single family in Auckland from an unknown source.

“After 102 days, we have our first cases of Covid-19 outside of managed isolation or quarantine facilities… we have all worked incredibly hard to prevent this scenario,” she told the country in a televised address.

“We have also planned and prepared for it.”

Until today, the World Health Organization had hailed the country as an example to others for having “successfully eliminated community transmission”.

New Zealand reported just 22 deaths in a population of almost five million and had not recorded community transmission since 1 May.

As a result, New Zealanders had been enjoying a near-normal lifestyle with no social distancing and spectators allowed at sports and cultural events.

But health authorities had repeatedly warned people not to be complacent and said a second wave of infections was “inevitable”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Auckland will be locked down for at least three days from tomorrow and some social distancing restrictions will be reintroduced in the rest of the country.

© – AFP 2020 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (49)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie