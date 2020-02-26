Review underway to establish if children in Ireland are affected by scoliosis spinal rod recall

AN AUDIT IS underway to establish if children in Ireland are affected by a recent product recall of a type of titanium spinal rod used in scoliosis surgery.

Earlier this month, manufacturer NuVasive issued an “urgent” Field Safety Notice (FSN) to inform healthcare providers caring for patients with MAGEC System Model X rods.

The device is made up of two titanium rods that are inserted during spinal surgery on children who have scoliosis (curvature of the spine). The rods have a small magnet that allows the rod to lengthen as the child grows.

Thirty-one such devices have been placed on the Irish market, but it’s not yet clear how many children are affected as all of them may not have been implanted.

A spokesperson confirmed to TheJournal.ie Children’s Health Ireland (CHI), the umbrella body for the country’s main paediatric hospitals, is carrying out an audit to see if children in Ireland are affected.

“CHI has commenced an audit in order to establish if this field safety notice has implications for any of the patients we have treated. In the interim CHI are fully compliant with the recommended user actions,” a statement noted.

The devices are typically used in children with progressive scoliosis who are too young to undergo a full spinal fusion and who need a growing system to help straighten the spine but still allow growth.

The Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) is also looking into the issue and told TheJournal.ie that 31 devices within the scope of the notice have been placed on the Irish market. However, the organisation noted that not all of these devices may have been implanted.

The HPRA has to date not received any incident reports about the rods from medical staff or patients in Ireland.

The HPRA is carrying out a market surveillance review of the MAGEC Spinal System in conjunction with the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency in the UK.

When asked about this review, a HPRA spokesperson for the organisation cannot comment about it at present but “will be in a position to communicate the outcome of this review once it has been completed”.

“The manufacturer (NuVasive) has confirmed that they have issued the Field Safety notice in Ireland and the HPRA has subsequently followed up with relevant clinicians highlighting actions required and seeking any concerns or feedback they had in relation to the Notice.

“The HPRA has met previously with parents of children in Ireland who have received the MAGEC Spinal System and will continue to engage with these parents to discuss any concerns they may have related to the device.”

Parents of children who may have experienced an incident with this device to contact the HPRA or their surgeon. The Scoliosis Advocacy Network is aware of the issue and said a number of parents have raised concerns with the group about the recall.

Guidance for surgeons

In a statement issued on 13 February, NuVasive said that in a small number of cases the actuator end cap has separated from the rest of the device. The company said it is aware of the issue happening in approximately 0.5% of implanted devices.

The problem has only been observed in Model X rods, were first manufactured on July 27, 2017, and the prior version of the rods is not affected. “The root cause of this issue is currently under investigation,” the company said.

In the notice, NuVasive recommends that “surgeons perform routine clinical follow-up and discuss potential clinical implications and risks with patients who received affected rods”.

The company added that removal of the device may not be necessary, but stated: “If an end cap separation is detected, removal of the device may be indicated. The decision to remove the device should be made by the physician in consultation with the patient and/or family.”

NuVasive said the notice has been “submitted to the appropriate regulatory authorities” and apologised “for any inconvenience that this action may create and appreciate your cooperation with our request”.

Recent research in the US has raised concerns about the failure rate of the devices, as did an investigation by BBC Panorama and others in 2018.

Separately, early versions of the MAGEC System Rods that were manufactured prior to 26 March 2015 were recalled in June 2019 after an internal metallic component fractured post-implantation in about 5% of the devices. These particular rods are no longer available for sale or implantation.

When previously asked in the Dáil about safety issues with the rods, Health Minister Simon Harris said the devices have been assessed at EU level and by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) in the UK to ensure they meet safety and performance requirements.