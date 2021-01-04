Partners no longer allowed to attend 20-week pregnancy scan, Rotunda announces

PARTNERS WILL NO longer be allowed to attend the 20-22 week pregnancy scan, the Rotunda Hospital has announced.

The Rotunda, one of the main maternity hospitals in Dublin, made the announcement today.

A spokesperson said the “very difficult decision” was made “due to the surge in community-acquired Covid-19 infections & the move to Level 5 restrictions”.

The change in visiting policy will come into effect from tomorrow onwards.

Partners were not allowed to attend the 20-week anatomy scan for most of 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions before this position was reversed.

However, due to a recent spike in cases of the virus, more maternity hospitals are also expected to update their visiting policy.